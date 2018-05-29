Tommy Lee Calabasas Palace Back Up for Sale

Tommy Lee Relists Calabasas Home for $4.65 Million

EXCLUSIVE

Tommy Lee's Calabasas pad is apparently home sweet home no longer ... so he's trying to unload it once again.

The rocker put his 6 bed, 8 bath, nearly 10,000 sq. ft. palace back on the market after briefly taking it down early this year. Tommy's house is 3 levels featuring walnut floors, stone counters, soaring ceilings, a full gym and an incredible music studio transformed from a 13-car garage.

If that's not cool enough ... there's also a retractable roof covering a jungle-like indoor atrium with cascading waterfalls. And just for good measure ... the backyard boasts a saltwater pool and built-in BBQ.

Lee was asking for nearly $5 mil for the home last year, but is now working with new agents -- Jonathan Siegfried and Tomer Fridman -- and dropped the price to $4.65 mil.

You'll recall ... this is the house where Tommy Lee's son recently coldcocked his dad, triggering a criminal investigation.

He bought the property in 2007 for $5.85 mil ... so it seems like quite a steal.