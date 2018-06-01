Buffalo Wild Wings Twitter Hacked Wings. Beer. Oh God, No!!!

Buffalo Wild Wings Twitter Gets Hacked, Racist and Vulgar Tweets Deleted

Breaking News

Buffalo Wild Wings just became the latest victim of an apparent Twitter hacking -- perhaps by the Russians, perhaps by a rogue employee -- but either way ... it wasn't very nice.

The sports bar franchise's official Twitter page fired off several racist and vulgar tweets Friday night, which were up for about 20 minutes before somebody realized and got them deleted.

Some of the hacked tweets contained hateful comments including the n-word, while another claimed the restaurant's secret wings recipe contained ... well, something very gross.

There was also a vile joke directed at Wendy's.

It's unclear who's responsible, but BWW's Twitter account is back to normal and any activity from the past 6 hours has been deleted.

6:00 PM PT -- There was also this tweet during the hack -- a photo of a man covering up half of his face ... so it's possible he's the culprit.