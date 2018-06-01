Ex-NBA Player Spits On Rival Hooper In Israeli League Game

Ex-NBA Player Hocks Nasty-Ass Loogie On Rival

Ex-NBA player Jordan Hamilton straight-up SPIT on an opponent during an Israeli Premier League game earlier this week ... and it's all on video.

It went down Wednesday when Jordan's Hapoel Holon squad took on Hapoel Eilat.

It's unclear why ... but Hamilton -- the Dallas Mavericks' first-round pick in 2011 -- hocks a nasty-ass loogie and sprays it all over the back of Amit Simhon's head.

Simhon tries to tell the refs on Jordan ... but he's only given a tech -- no ejection!!

Hamilton got the last laugh in the whole drama too -- his team won AND he was the game's leading scorer with 28 points.

But the two teams ARE set for a rematch Sunday ... so stay tuned.