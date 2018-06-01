Kanye and Scooter Broin' Down at Listening Party

Kanye West Still Tight with Scooter Braun at Album Listening Party

EXCLUSIVE

This pic underscores what we said on "TMZ Live" weeks ago ... that Kanye West didn't fire Scooter Braun ... he actually elevated him.

Scooter showed up to Kanye's listening party in Jackson Hole, Wyoming Thursday night ... and the 2 spent a lot of time together.

As we reported, Kanye has made internal changes and wants everything Yeezy-related done in-house. Scooter clearly wasn't going to become exclusive to Kanye so he no longer acts as his manager, but Kanye is relying on Scooter to advise and partner with him on all business decisions and business extensions.

Kanye has told record execs he thinks Scooter is a "young David Geffen."