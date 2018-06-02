Kanye West Drake/Pusha T Beef is 'Dead'

Kanye West Declares Beef Between Pusha T and Drake 'Dead'

Kanye West is playing peacemaker and putting a stop to the back-and-forth battle between Pusha T and Drake ... or so he hopes.

Kanye tweeted late Friday night that he's never been about beef -- he's about love -- and says "lines were crossed and it's not good for anyone" ... presumably referring to the ongoing rap beef between Pusha and Drake.

Ye then declared, "so this is dead now."

As we reported ... Pusha dropped a vicious diss track this week titled "The Story of Adidon" which featured album art of Drake in blackface and slammed him for being a deadbeat dad to his alleged secret son.

This came after Drake sent an invoice to Pusha for reviving his career, and his "Duppy Freestyle" took shots at Pusha and Kanye ... in response to Pusha T's song "Infrared" calling out Drizzy for using a ghostwriter.

It's hard to keep up with, but according to Kanye ... it's all over now.