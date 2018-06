Kylie Jenner Back in Ship Shape Shape

Kylie Jenner Looks Great as She Hits the Town for Birthday Party

Kylie Jenner is back in action, hitting up The Nice Guy in WeHo and looking like the whole pregnancy thing was just a dream.

Kylie showed up for a birthday party in a 2-piece satin suit ... pal Harry Hudson, a musician, turned 23. She arrived with her BFF Jordyn Woods.

No sign of Travis Scott. We're guessing grandma Kris did babysitting duties with 4-month-old Stormi ... or maybe she sprung for a babysitter. Based on what we know ... she can afford it.