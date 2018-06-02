'Larry Sanders' Creator Dennis Klein Calls Roseanne 'A Pig and a Slob'

'Larry Sanders' Creator ABC Knew What it Was Getting with Roseanne 'A Pig and a Slob'

The creator of "The Larry Sanders Show" is baffled at everyone's reaction to Roseanne's racist tweet, because he says it was just a case of art imitating life.

We got Dennis Klein Friday night in WeHo leaving Craig's, and he was quick to say Roseanne's character is a woman who's a "pig and a slob" and he thinks that character embodies the person ... and everyone including ABC knew it from the get-go.

That said, Dennis thinks ABC always had a backup plan in case Roseanne went off the rails.

TMZ broke the story ... ABC has been exploring a re-re-boot making the centerpiece Sara Gilbert's character Darlene.