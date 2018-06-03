Chief Keef Silent Over Times Square Shooting

EXCLUSIVE
Chief Keef was mum as hell Saturday at LAX ... refusing to talk about someone who fired a shot at him earlier in the day across the country.
Our photog gently broached the subject ... someone took aim at Keef outside the W Hotel in Times Square around 6 AM Saturday. The shooter missed ... the bullet struck a hotel sign.
Cops are on the hunt ... they're looking for 2 men.
Keef's crew did their boss's talking for him, but didn't really clear up the situation.
Keef has beef with Tekashi69.