Jay Leno Tanked in L.A.

Jay Leno Drives a Tank in Los Angeles

Jay Leno may have scared the crap out of people Saturday, when he drove what looked like a super-fortified tank through the streets of Los Angeles.

Jay -- an avid car collector who seems to have just about every model built -- was in the driver's seat of the Ferret Scout armored car.

The vehicle was built in 1949 ... after WWII. it was used until 1971 as a fighting vehicle. It was built in Great Britain.

As far as we can tell, no casualties.