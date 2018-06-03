Tekashi69 Says His Crew Did Not Fire a Shot at Chief Keef

EXCLUSIVE
Tekashi69 denies his crew took a shot at Chief Keef ... in fact, he says his MO is the opposite of violence.
We got Keef at the Montage hotel in Bev Hills Saturday, hours after someone took a shot at Keef in NYC's Times Square.
There's been a buzz Tekashi's crew did the deed because of a social media beef between the 2 rappers.
He's also juggling another incident ... a shooting outside an L.A. recording studio. Cops say 69's crew was trying to get inside where Fetty Wap was recording. He denies that one, too.
And, as for getting banned from Ace of Diamonds after an altercation there ... he has an explanation for that one, too.
Busy week.