Bill Clinton Says He Doesn't Owe Monica Lewinsky an Apology

Bill Clinton is revealing -- 20 years after their affair rocked the White House -- he hasn't spoken to Monica Lewinsky, and he's adamant he does NOT owe her an apology.

The former President got kinda testy while talking to NBC -- with author James Patterson to promote a book they co-authored. Clinton was asked about Monica and the #MeToo movement, and said he'd already apologized to the former White House intern, but never in person.

Watch, it starts around the 3-minute mark.

Watch part one of @craigmelvin's interview with Bill Clinton and James Patterson pic.twitter.com/UC8KAQw8Ge — TODAY (@TODAYshow) June 4, 2018

Clinton straight-up said he wouldn't have done anything differently in how he approached the Lewinsky scandal had the #MeToo movement existed back then. He also referred to "gaping facts" missing from the story -- including being $16 million in debt when he left office.

Clinton defended his decision to remain in office and took a jab at Trump. What's more ... Clinton tried to justify the manner in which he apologized.