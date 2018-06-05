Donald Trump's 'Screw the Eagles' White House Party

Donald Trump just wrapped up his "Who Needs the Philadelphia Eagles to Have a Good Time?" party at the White House ... and proved he actually knows the words to the national anthem!!

As for "God Bless America" ... not so much.

Remember, Trump had initially invited the NFL champs to his D.C. pad to honor the Eagles for winning the Super Bowl. But many key players declined the invite, and then Trump pulled the plug altogether when he learned barely anyone was gonna show up.

Instead, Trump hosted replacement party featuring the U.S. Marine Band and the U.S. Army Chorus performing the anthem.

We should note -- when Trump took the podium, several boos are heard ... but it's unclear who's the intended target.

Trump gave a speech about the importance of standing for "The Star-Spangled Banner" ... then proceeded to butcher the rendition of "God Bless America."

The whole "celebration" lasted a whopping 6 minutes.