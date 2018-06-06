Sheryl Underwood Tears Up Over Kate Spade, Recounts Husband's Suicide

Sheryl Underwood on Kate Spade I've Been Through This ... Her Daughter's Pain Won't Go Away

Kate Spade's suicide note will make her death infinitely harder for Kate's daughter and family ... according to Sheryl Underwood, who sadly knows exactly what they're going through.

Sheryl had an extraordinarily emotional moment on Wednesday's episode of "The Talk." Her husband killed himself in 1990 after they'd been married for 3 years, and she bravely discussed how it's still affecting her.

As Sheryl put it, "I'm sad for her daughter, for that to be in the note because my husband left a note. And what the note does to the person who is still alive is, it shows that the person who is no longer alive has now had the final word."