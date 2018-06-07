Serena Williams is Not Too Injured for Disneyland!

Serena Williams Not Too Injured for Disneyland!

Serena Williams doesn't seem too bummed about pulling out of the French Open this week -- in fact, she's nursing her injury at Disneyland!!!

The tennis superstar rounded up her family -- Mom, hubby Alexis Ohanian and daughter Alexis Olympia -- and went to Disneyland Paris on Thursday ... home of rides like Indiana Jones et le Temple du Péril, Les Tapis Volants and Le Carrousel de Lancelot!

The family seemed to be having a blast despite the fact baby Alexis is only 9 months old ... and most people in our office agree it sucks to take a 9-month-old to Disneyland since they can't really do anything or appreciate anything and most likely won't even remember the trip.

Whatever ... HAVE FUN!