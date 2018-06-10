Atlanta Braves Pitcher Anibal Sanchez Burglarized During Dodgers Game

Braves Pitcher Anibal Sanchez Hotel Room Burglarized ... During Dodgers Game

Atlanta Braves pitcher Anibal Sanchez had his hotel room burglarized this weekend while he was on the mound against the Dodgers ... TMZ has learned.

Law enforcement sources tell us Sanchez's room was broken into Saturday night while the RHP pitched against the boys in blue as the Braves were in L.A. We're told Sanchez was staying at a hotel near DTLA, and that there doesn't appear any forced entry to his suite.

Sources say more than $100,000 in jewelry were stolen from Sanchez's room, which included 4 watches, among other items. Police are currently investigating the matter.

Anibal Sanchez what is this?! pic.twitter.com/yfocmf7W8A — 12up (@12upSport) June 10, 2018

Definitely a bummer for Sanchez, considering he pitched well against the Dodgers and walked away with a victory for the Braves. He's also fairly new to the team ... not the greatest way to kick things off.