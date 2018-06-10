Kanye West Celebrates 41st Birthday with Kim, Kid Cudi and Pusha T

Kanye West House Party with Kim, Cudi and Pusha For His 41st Birthday

Kanye West's birthday celebration, at his and Kim Kardashian's mansion, was a lot like a Kanye album -- it featured tons of superstar guest rappers ... and heavy doses of 'Ye himself.

Kanye's birthday was Friday, but the turn up went down Saturday night in his Hidden Hills palace .. where he kicked it with Pusha T and Kid Cudi, whose album with Kanye, "Kids See Ghosts" just dropped.

Of course, there were plenty of family members there, too -- Kim, Kendall Jenner and Kourtney.

The birthday cake was a re-creation of the Wyoming mountains on 'Ye's latest solo album cover.

Best of all, his guests had a choice ... of cookies with the many faces of Kanye. Just the happy ones, though. It's his birthday, after all.