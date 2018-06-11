Brigitte Nielsen It's Poppin' at the Mall!!!

Brigitte Nielsen Looked Very Pregnant Out Shopping in L.A.

Brigitte Nielsen looks like she could pop any minute now ... but that didn't stop her from heading to the mall with her hubby for a little shopping.

The 54-year-old actress/model was hand in hand with 39-year-old hubby Mattia Dessi on Sunday as they hit up The Americana at Brand in L.A. She opted for the gray sweatsuit, baseball cap and shades ... and ya gotta forgive her for not zipping up that jacket. Hey, at least she's comfortable, and that's all that matters.

As we reported ... Sylvester Stallone's ex announced just a couple weeks ago she was pregnant with her 5th kid. She has 4 adult sons -- Julian (34), Killian (28), Douglas (25), and Raoul (23) -- although none are with Stallone.

She and Mattia married in 2006 and this is their first child together.