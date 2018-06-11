President Trump Meets Kim Jong-un ... Makes 1st Power Move

President Trump Takes the Reigns in Historic Meeting with Kim Jong-un

President Trump got a chance to finally size up North Korea's leader, Kim Jong-un ... and he didn't miss the opportunity to get the upper hand in the situation.

Trump came face-to-face with Kim Tuesday morning in Singapore at the Capella Hotel. It's the first time a sitting U.S. president has met with N. Korea's chief, making the summit historic and quite the diplomatic gesture.

But enough about that -- check out Trump's power move in the initial handshake. They both go in firm, but Trump is the first one to pat Kim on the arm. In our book, that's establishing dominance. The Prez kept patting Kim in a friendly way ... and kinda guided him inside.

Trump did a similar handshake with Vladimir Putin last year ... but held back on the number of arm taps this time around. Good idea, probably.