U2 Dedicates Song to Anthony Bourdain During Apollo Theater Show

Bono spoke for Anthony Bourdain's fans, friends and most likely his family too when he dedicated a song -- about another celebrity suicide -- to the beloved author and TV host.

U2 played an invitation-only show at the Apollo Theater Monday night and during the gig Bono addressed the deaths of Bourdain, Kate Spade and several other rock stars in the last year.

Bono pays tribute to Anthony Bourdain at #U2 Apollo Theater show in NYC. pic.twitter.com/jifAfJ3Qpt — Dalton Ross (@DaltonRoss) June 12, 2018

He said, "Music lost some great people who gave up on their own life, and that makes it kinda harder. Fashion and now this great storyteller, who I'm sure had stories he couldn't tell us."

The band then launched into its 2000 hit, "Stuck in a Moment" ... which was originally written about INXS lead singer Michael Hutchence, who also hanged himself in 1997.