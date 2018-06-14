Tyronn Lue On LeBron's Future: Deep Breaths and Headshakin'

Cleveland Cavs head coach Tyronn Lue has finally stepped out after his team was swept in the NBA Finals ... and we had to ask about the one thing everyone wants to know -- LeBron's future.

Ya gotta watch the video ... Lue's body language is a combination of frustration, pain and uncertainty.

Don't get it twisted, he was totally nice on his way out of Craig's in West Hollywood -- where he had dinner with Chauncey Billups -- but it's obvious LeBron isn't his favorite topic right now.

And why? Everyone knows it's almost certain Bron is leaving Cleveland, which leaves Lue with a bad team and not a lot of job security.

Don't spend too much time worrying about Lue ... he signed a 5-year $35 million contract in 2016 and the first 4 years are fully guaranteed.

He'll be just fine ... with or without LeBron.