Donald Trump Says Zero NFL Players Reached Out After Pardon Offer

Donald Trump says he hasn't heard from a single NFL player after asking them to help advise him on who should get a presidential pardon.

The President appeared on FOX News on Friday where he was asked about the comments he made earlier this month when he invited NFL players to provide input on people in the criminal justice system who deserve a presidential pardon.

"No, I haven't heard [from them]," Trump said ... "They're all saying, 'Oh, it has nothing to do with the flag, it's the way we've been treated.' In the meantime, they're making $15 million a year."

"Maybe they've called the staff but I've not personally heard from one ... because I don't know if it's a real issue. I don't think it's a real issue."

Trump said he encourages NFL players to get involved in politics OUTSIDE of the sport -- run for office, etc. -- but when they're in uniform, stick to sports.