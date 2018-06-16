Lil Scrappy's Friend Explains Why He Lawyered Up After Car Wreck

Lil Scrappy's passenger who suffered horrible injuries in their recent car accident wants to set the record straight -- he's NOT a vengeful friend out for money.
Ca$ino Roulette tells us the reason he hired a lawyer is simply because he needs help navigating Florida laws and his medical insurance coverage. Ca$ino is from South Carolina, and had driven down to FL with Scrappy ... hours before the wreck.
CR says he's still boys with Scrappy and gives a play-by-play of what happened in the aftermath of the crash. TMZ broke the story ... Scrappy fell asleep at the wheel and broke his foot in 7 places, but Roulette was in the ICU for 3 days, and required 2 major surgeries for a ruptured large intestine.
He makes it clear he's not out to sue Scrappy. In fact, their tight friendship was on full display immediately after the crash -- "busted gut" and all.