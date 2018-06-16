Lil Scrappy's Car Wreck Injured Friend I Lawyered Up Because ...

Lil Scrappy's Friend Explains Why He Lawyered Up After Car Wreck

Lil Scrappy's passenger who suffered horrible injuries in their recent car accident wants to set the record straight -- he's NOT a vengeful friend out for money.

Ca$ino Roulette tells us the reason he hired a lawyer is simply because he needs help navigating Florida laws and his medical insurance coverage. Ca$ino is from South Carolina, and had driven down to FL with Scrappy ... hours before the wreck.

CR says he's still boys with Scrappy and gives a play-by-play of what happened in the aftermath of the crash. TMZ broke the story ... Scrappy fell asleep at the wheel and broke his foot in 7 places, but Roulette was in the ICU for 3 days, and required 2 major surgeries for a ruptured large intestine.

He makes it clear he's not out to sue Scrappy. In fact, their tight friendship was on full display immediately after the crash -- "busted gut" and all.