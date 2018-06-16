The Game's Advice for Rich the Kid ... Carry a Weapon or Call Me

EXCLUSIVE
The Game has some advice for Rich the Kid on the heels of the young rapper getting attacked in a home invasion, and it's basically ... get the strap!
Game pulled up to Catch L.A. Friday night, and when we asked him about the brutal beating Rich suffered, he dropped some philosophy on us. His first tip was for Rich -- who's recovering from the Friday morning attack -- to holla at him ... strongly suggesting he's got the 25-year-old rapper's back.
Then, Game got all 'hood Socrates on us. Using 21 Savage's recent pool party incident as an example, he said it's always best to have a gun on you. Ya gotta see how he puts it though.
Game's POV -- "People get out of jail, people don't get out of caskets."
Peace and love, it ain't.