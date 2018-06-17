TMZ

World Cup Mexico's Goal Causes Earthquake!!

6/17/2018 9:53 AM PDT

Mexico City Celebrating 1-0 World Cup Win Triggers Artificial Earthquake

Breaking News

Now THIS is a seismic event.

Mexico scored a monumental upset Sunday by beating defending World Cup champion Germany ... courtesy of a brilliant counter attack that culminated with Hirving Lozano's goal. The pro-Mexican crowd in Moscow erupted in celebration but NOTHING like what went down in Mexico City.

The Mexican government reported that a small artificial earthquake was detected "possibly due to massive jumping" when El Tri scored the lone goal 35 minutes into the match. The government also acknowledged the "maximum acceleration" came exactly at the time the goal was scored.

No word yet on whether Mexico's team is aware it's responsible for shaking the Earth.

