'Siesta Key' Cast Member Pauly Paul Arrested for Marijuana Possession

A recurring cast member from MTV's "Siesta Key" got popped for having pot ... TMZ has learned.

Paul Apostolides, better known as Pauly Paul on the show, was arrested Wednesday in Sarasota, FL -- not far from where the show is filmed.

Paul, who is an aspiring rapper, had failed to show up in court for a drinking in public charge, so a cop was conducting surveillance.

According to the police report, when the officer pulled over Paul, he smelled weed and Paul confessed to having a couple bags on him. The weed weighed in at 27.6 grams, but in Florida anything over 20 grams is considered a felony.

Paul also had a suspended licence and expired vehicle tags.

He was released on $1,500 bond.