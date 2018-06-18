Washington Capitals Coach Barry Trotz Resigns ... After Stanley Cup Win

Washington Capitals Coach Barry Trotz Resigns After Stanley Cup Win

Breaking News

Washington Capitals head coach Barry Trotz has RESIGNED -- less than 2 weeks after he led his team to a Stanley Cup trophy.

The 55-year-old made the shocking announcement moments ago, saying, "After careful consideration and consultation with my family, I am officially announcing my resignation as Head Coach of the Washington Capitals."

"When I came to Washington four years ago, we had one goal in mind and that was to bring the Stanley Cup to the nation's capital."

"We had an incredible run this season culminating with our players and staff achieving our goal and sharing the excitement with our fans."

Trotz and the Caps had reportedly tried to negotiate a new deal that would pay him significantly more money -- but the negotiations clearly fell through.

And now the fun begins for Trotz, who will be courted by a TON of teams looking for a winner.