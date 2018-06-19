Ann Coulter Detention Camp Claim ... Those Kids Are Actors in a 'Political Stunt'

Ann Coulter Claims Detention Camp Kids Are Actors Pulling 'Political Stunt'

Ann Coulter's spewing a wild new theory about kids in detention camps ... claiming the kids are all part of a huge "political stunt" designed to destroy America.

Coulter was out in NYC Tuesday when we asked her if she's seen the latest pictures of kids being held in cages while their parents are criminally prosecuted under the Trump administration's strict new policies.

Coulter's adamant the kids are actors ... though she offers ZERO proof. In the past she's claimed a New Yorker article backs her "actors" theory, but we, and others, have dug for such an article -- to no avail.

We reminded her Laura Bush and several other former First Ladies have called the camps inhumane while speaking out against Trump's policy. Well, Coulter even gave them a piece of her mind, too.

There's no denying, Coulter's fired up here -- but ya might wanna take it with a grain of salt.

Actually, grab the whole shaker.