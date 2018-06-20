Charlamagne tha God Wanted XXXTentacion to Speak Life, Not Death

Charlamagne tha God I Wish XXXTentacion Focused on His Life More Than His Death

Charlamagne tha God ﻿wants new-school rappers to learn one thing from XXXTentacion's murder -- gain better perspective about life, and talk a lot less about dying.

We got the 'Breakfast Club' cohost Tuesday night at NYC's Tribeca Film Center, and talked to him about the tragic death of the 20-year-old rapper ... who was killed by a gunman Monday in South Florida.

Charlamagne recalled the videos XXX posted, openly talking about possibly dying and also his legacy. One of them went viral after he was gunned down. X said, "If I'm gonna die, or ever be a sacrifice, I want to make sure that my life made at least 5 million kids happy."

Charlamagne says he wants to encourage young rappers to have a better point of view.

He feels strongly that OG rappers can make a difference for the new heads coming up in the game.