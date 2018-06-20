Kim Kardashian West Fake Scolds North For Using Her Makeup

Kim Kardashian West Put The Makeup Brush Down, North!!!

Kim Kardashian West couldn't hold back her laughter telling her daughter North to put the eye shadow brush down as her mini-me generously applied it all over her face, and we do mean ALL over.

Kim shared a video of North back to her usual hijinx -- being ridiculously adorable while getting into mom's new eye shadow from her KKW beauty line. North didn't just go for the eyelid, she also got her nose and ... pretty much every other facial feature.

Kim does her best to reprimand her daughter for going the face paint route, but North's just too dang cute. Plus, Kim's got a pop-up opening in LA for her line, so .... clever marketing.