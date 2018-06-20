Meek Mill Judge & Lawyers Bicker Over Snicker

6/20/2018 1:00 PM PDT

Meek Mill's Lawyer and Judge Brinkley Get into Heated Exchange

Exclusive Details

Meek Mill's lawyers got into a contentious exchange with Judge Genece Brinkley ﻿after they claimed she straight-up LOL'd in open court.

As we reported ... Meek marched into court Monday for a hearing to decide if he'll get a new trial. But his team left bewildered at Brinkley's demeanor ... describing it as "an asylum." TMZ's now obtained a transcript of the exchange and the conflict stems mostly from Meek's side insisting Brinkley ridiculed a witness.

According to the docs ... Meek's lawyers, Joe TacopinaBrian McMonagle and Peter Goldberg believe Brinkley laughed while one of their key witnesses, Bradley Bridge, was on the stand. Bridge is a prosecutor who's worked on more than 1,000 cases similar to Meek's.

The exchange went down like this after McMonagle brought up the issue:

Judge: Do you believe I have been ridiculing you?

Bridge: There were a couple moments where I sensed that was true.

Judge: And that I was laughing at you? He used the word laughing.

McMonagle: You did laugh.

Judge: No, I wasn't laughing at him.

Goldberg: Your honor, I heard you laughing at him.

Judge: Excuse me?

McMonagle: All three lawyers heard you laugh.

Judge: Do you believe that I was laughing at you in the course of this serious case?

Bridge: I wouldn't call it a laugh. I would call it a smirk.

The hearing continued but, before it came to a close, Goldberg brought the issue up again ... for the record.

Judge: OK. I can appreciate that you're saying I laughed out loud, but I did not laugh out loud. I might have had a smile on my face, but I didn't laugh out loud.

Laugh, smile, smirk, snicker ... whatever it was, Judge Brinkley did not immediately rule on Meek's motion for a new trial. Soooo ... the last laugh is TBD.