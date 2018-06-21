David Spade, Family and Friends Attend Kate Spade's Funeral

Kate Spade David Spade Attends Funeral ... With Family and Friends

Kate Spade was laid to rest Thursday, surrounded by family and friends ... including brother-in-law, David Spade.

Kate's funeral was held at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Redemptorist Catholic Church in Kansas City, Missouri, where she grew up. David helped usher people into the service.

As we reported ... Kate's father, Earl F. Brosnahan, died the night before her funeral. His family said he had been in failing health and was heartbroken over Kate's suicide. He was 89.

The funeral was held the same day authorities disclosed they found prescription anxiety meds at Kate's home.

Kate died on June 5. She was 55.