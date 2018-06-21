NBA Draft Fashion the Good, the Bad and the Swaggy

NBA Draft Fashion: the Good, the Bad and the Swaggy

It's the moment of truth for the newest class of NBA prospects -- who's gonna have the most dope outfit when their name is called at the Draft?!

Before these guys face off on the hardwood next season, their first big head-to-head matchup is going down in the fashion department. Some of the highlights include ...

Ex-Kentucky Wildcat Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is leading the charge ... rockin' a champagne-colored floral suit made by Jhoanna Alba.

Zhaire Smith stayed true to his favorite color, with an all blue suit and Del Toro cork loafers (and a Puma lapel pin, of course) ... made by Elevee designer Boushra Alchabaoun.

Projected mid-first rounder Lonnie Walker went with a bold all-white suit and pink tie combo ... also designed by Alchabaoun.

These dudes are about to become instant millionaires ... and they sure look like it.