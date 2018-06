The Kid in 'The Golden Child' 'Memba Them?!

The Kid in 'The Golden Child' 'Memba Them?!

J.L. Reate is best known for playing the magical Tibetan child -- who gets abducted and then saved by Eddie Murphy's character, Chandler Jarrell -- in the 1986 fantasy film, "The Golden Child." Guess what they look like now!