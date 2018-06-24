Kylie Jenner Back in Black ... For Sexy Sports Car Shoot

Kylie Jenner Poses for Sexy Sports Car Photo Shoot

Kylie Jenner's latest photo shoot could be titled -- Things That Make You Go Vroom Vroom ... but there are a lot of other options, too.

Kylie shared a few pics of herself hanging out Saturday night in an all-black getup -- crop top and patent leather pants -- in front of a hot whip ... which appears to be the LaFerrari push present Travis Scott bought her a few months back.

According to Kylie, the shoot was totally impromptu ... because she captioned one of the pics, "We didn't plan this." Of course, she captioned another one "your uber's outside" ... so it's hard to tell.

Either way, black suits her, and she's definitely back to her pre-mom bod ... but we already knew that weeks ago.