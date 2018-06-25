Janelle Monáe Tells Off President Trump Amid Border Crisis

Janelle Monáe 'F*** You, Trump' We're Fighting for the Kids!

Janelle Monáe didn't mince words while voicing her displeasure with President Trump's treatment of children at the border.

We got the singer/actress leaving Mr Chow Sunday night in Bev Hills, and she went off when we asked about Rep. Maxine Waters calling for people to confront Trump officials in public. Y'know ... a la Sarah Huckabee Sanders at the Red Hen in Virginia.

Not only did Janelle make it clear she stands with Maxine -- she directed her anger directly at the President, and vowed the protests are just beginning.