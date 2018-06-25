Khloe Kardashian Flashes Huge Ring on Date with Tristan Thompson

Khloe Kardashian's flashing a massive rock on her left ring finger which might have ya thinking she's engaged to Tristan Thompson ... but don't go buying a gift yet.
Khloe and Tristan had dinner Sunday night at BOA Steakhouse on the Sunset Strip ... and from the look of things, it wasn't the most exciting date night. Khloe seemed to be giving Tristan serious side-eye while he looks at something other than her -- maybe his phone or the menu.
But the bling on her hand was a definite bright spot. Khloe's dressed up that finger before, so we're not jumping the gun on engagement news.
Yes, their relationship's been a roller coaster since the whole cheating and embarrassing her thing -- and yes ... they've put it behind them. Still, a marriage proposal right now would be pretty shocking.