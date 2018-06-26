Thomas Markle Getting Bumped by Trump to Meet QE2 ... So NOT Cool!!!

Thomas Markle is Pissed President Trump Will Meet the Queen Before Him

Thomas Markle thinks the Royal Family is putting him in the "penalty box" after his "Good Morning Britain" interview a week ago, especially since President Trump is getting to meet Her Majesty before him.

Thomas tells TMZ, he hasn't spoken with anyone from the palace since last week's interview. Not even his daughter, Meghan ... who, of course, has been busy with royal stuff.

Markle thinks he's getting the cold shoulder, and tells TMZ ... “If the Queen is willing to meet our arrogant and insensitive president she has no excuse not to meet me, I’m nowhere near as bad.” Trump's scheduled to meet Elizabeth in the U.K. next month.

Despite the perceived diss ... Thomas says he still has every intention of crossing the pond to see Meghan, and finally meet Harry. As for QE2 ... fingers crossed!