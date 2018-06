Colombian Soccer Star Carlos Valderrama 'Memba Him?!

Colombian Soccer Star El Pibe 'Memba Him?

Carlos Valderrama, aka 'El Pibe' (The Kid), shot to stardom in the '90s as Colombia's staple soccer player with eleven goals and 110 international appearances, and was on the field for the 1990, 1994 and 1998 FIFA World Cups ... all while rocking his iconic blonde 'fro. Guess what he looks like now!