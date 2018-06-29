Yankees Stars, Celebs Raise $1 Million At CC Sabathia's Softball Game

Yankees nation rallied together for CC Sabathia on Thursday -- using their star power to raise $1 MILLION for the pitcher's charity organization ... despite a torrential downpour!

Stars like Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez and Victor Cruz teamed up with Aaron Judge, Amar'e Stoudemire, Saquon Barkley, Leslie Jones and Mariano Rivera to play in a softball game at Yankees Stadium.

And get this, Meek Mill's attorney Joe Tacopina also got the VIP treatment -- posing for pics with the likes of Giancarlo Stanton. Tacopina was actually named co-MVP of the game!

There was also a moment of silence to honor Lesandro "Junior" Guzman-Feliz -- the teenager who was stabbed to death by gang members earlier this month in the Bronx.

CC's charity -- PitCCh In -- focuses on helping underprivileged kids in inner city communities.

Nice work!