Jerome Boateng Ponders Soccer Future ... In Hollywood

Now that Germany's out of the World Cup, star defender Jerome Boateng has touched down in Los Angeles to enjoy some time off ... where he's contemplating his professional future.

There are rumblings that the 29-year-old Bayern Munich star could retire from the German national team to make space for younger guys to represent his country in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Outside Catch restaurant in West Hollywood ... Boateng told TMZ Sports he hasn't made up his mind yet -- good thing he's got 4 years to figure it out.

As for the 2018 World Cup, we asked Boateng if he has a favorite to win the whole thing -- "I don't know. We'll see ... France, maybe."

Not exactly a dark horse, France and Brazil are the odds on favorites to win out.

Their next game is Friday against Uruguay.