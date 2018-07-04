'WAGS' Star Nicole Williams Wet Hot American Summer

'WAGS' Star Nicole Williams Hits Beach in White Bikini

EXCLUSIVE

Nicole Williams' idea of patriotic is a star-spangled bandana and a white bikini to match the giant waves that splashed against her awesome butt as she frolicked in the surf.

Williams hit the sand and water in Santa Monica in her own creation. She owns the bathing suit line Nya Lynn and, with a bod and legs like hers, she doesn't need models to show off her collection.

Nicole -- who is married to former football player Larry English -- is about 5'9" and, from the looks of it, she was fighting off at least 3-foot waves with no sweat.