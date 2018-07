Kim Kardashian Wake Up Call!!!

Kim Kardashian Gets Up On A Wakesurf Board for the First Time

Kim Kardashian kinda sorta mastered wakesurfing her first time out, and it's tricky ... to say the least.

Kim spent the 4th out on a lake in northern Idaho with fam and tried her hand at the water sport with the help of a watchful instructor.

Wakesurfing is different than wakeboarding ... you're not attached to the board and it's a shorter rope, but they're both arguably harder than waterskiing, so kudos to Kim ... but it'll be a while before she's doing any wave transfers.