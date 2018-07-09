NFL's Derrius Guice Surprises Mom, Here's Your New Car!!!!

Breaking News
July 9 is the NEW Mother's Day in the Guice household -- because Washington Redskins rookie RB Derrius Guice just surprised his mom ... WITH A NEW CAR!!!
The former LSU star rolled over to his mom's pad in Baton Rouge, Louisiana in a brand new Jaguar SUV ... with a white bow on top!
DG's mom screamed ... she cried ... she gave Derrius a big ol' hug!
And, when Derrius busted out a bottle of celebratory champagne, they popped that thing too!
Guice was the 59th pick in the 2018 Draft and just signed a 4-year, $4.5 million contract!
Congrats!