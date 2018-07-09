Harry Styles Fore in the Coeur

Harry Styles Takes Golf Vacation in Idaho

Harry Styles took in a round of golf in the great outdoors of Idaho, or as it's now known -- courtesy of celebs like Kim Kardashian and Kanye West -- New North Hollywood.

Styles took a break from touring in Coeur D'Alene, where the former 1-D'er got to work on his golf swing over the weekend. He's staying at the private Gozzer Ranch Golf & Lake Club.

As we previously reported, Kim and Kanye rented a baller cabin in the same resort over 4th of July, and spent it taking in some water activities with friends and family.

Coeur D'Alene's known for being an ultra conservative town which makes it interesting that so many celebs, from traditionally liberal Hollywood, are flocking there. Still, it's easy to see why the area appeals to Harry, Kimye, Wayne Gretzky and Adam Levine.

Nature > politics.