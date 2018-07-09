TMZ

Joakim Noah Of Course I Want To Stay With Knicks ... 'I Love New York!'

7/9/2018 12:20 AM PDT

Joakim Noah Wants To Stay With Knicks, 'I Love New York'

Joakim Noah's tenure with the Knicks so far has been a disaster ... but he tells TMZ Sports he hopes the team doesn't cut him, saying, "I love New York!"

The NBA star inked a 4-year, $72 MILLION deal back in 2016 ... and has had about as many fights with Knicks coaches as big plays made since.

But Noah told us out in Malibu this week he wants to stay and turn things around with new coach David Fizdale.

"Coach Fizz is cool, man," Noah says.

It's an interesting statement, considering Joakim was exiled from the team last season after a blowout fight with ex-coach Jeff Hornacek ... but Noah's clearly ready to put that water under the bridge.

Are the Knicks??

