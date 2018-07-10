LeSean McCoy Warned By Alleged Victim's Friend ... 'I Know Everything'

LeSean McCoy Warned By Alleged Victim's Friend, 'I Know Everything'

Another turn in the LeSean McCoy home invasion saga ... with the NFL star being cryptically warned by the alleged victim's friend -- "You know I know everything."

The woman behind the thinly veiled threat goes by "Mia" -- she's the person who first published the bloody photos of Delicia Cordon on social media and blamed McCoy for the attack.

Initially, Mia spelled out her case against LeSean -- calling him a "devil" -- and accusing him of using steroids, attacking his own child, his dog and Delicia.

McCoy put out a statement adamantly denying Mia's allegations -- and a short time later, she deleted her post.

But Mia wants everyone to know she's NOT backing down -- and only pulled her post on the advice of Delicia's attorney.

She has now published a NEW post calling LeSean "Shady" McCoy a liar.

"For the record Delicia's lawyer forced me to remove that post. I stand by what I said," Mia wrote.

"I've personally addressed @leseanmccoy on everything that was stated many many times over the years. Lie to these people if you want Shady, but you know I know everything."

Cops are investigating -- as are the Buffalo Bills and the NFL.