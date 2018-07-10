Gordon Hayward Is Having Another Baby Girl, But Is He Happy!?

Gordon Hayward I'm Having Another Baby Girl? ... Yay.

Here's Gordon Hayward getting the news he's about to have a 3RD baby girl -- a blessing, obviously -- but, he REALLY, REALLY, REALLY wanted a boy.

At least, that's the way it comes off in his new gender reveal video -- in which his wife and 2 daughters give the Boston Celtics star a box with colored balloons inside.

When he opens it up and sees pink, he can hardly contain his ... excitement?

"Is daddy happy?!" His wife, Robyn, asks.

"Daddy's always happy," Gordon says as he kicks a balloon.

Guess if he wants a baby boy eventually -- he's gonna have to make it like he does at TD Garden ... and keep on shooting.

Remember, Chris Paul gave advice to Kobe Bryant a few years ago when Mamba learned he was having a 3rd girl ... "Keep going 'til you get a boy."