LeSean McCoy's Pad Was 'Specifically Targeted' In Home Invasion, Cops Say

Breaking News

The Milton Police Dept. says the violent incident at LeSean McCoy's Georgia home early Monday morning was NOT random ... they believe it was "specifically targeted."

"The preliminary investigation indicates that this residence was specifically targeted by the suspect or suspects, and not a random incident," the Milton PD tells TMZ Sports.

"When officers arrived they found one victim who had been physically assaulted by a lone intruder."

"During the altercation, the suspect demanded specific items from the victim."

"An adult female victim was treated and released at North Fulton Regional Hospital. A second adult female victim also sustained a minor injury during the incident."

"Milton detectives are continuing their investigation."

Cops have NOT identified any suspects -- or insinuated LeSean is involved in any way. No arrests have been made either.

Cops did not name the alleged victims -- but one woman has already been identified on social media through friends and family members as Delicia Cordon, McCoy's ex-girlfriend.

Cordon's friends and family have made it clear they believe McCoy is responsible for the attack.

For his part, McCoy has denied any involvement -- calling allegations "baseless and offensive."