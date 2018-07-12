Spud Webb Dominates Blackjack Tourney ... Donates $5k to Charity

Spud Webb Dominates Blackjack Tourney, Donates $5,000 to Charity

Breaking News

Spud Webb wiped the casino floor with a bunch of sports stars in a blackjack tourney Wednesday night -- but the best part ... all of his winnings are going to charity.

The ex-NBA star took on guys like Clinton Portis, Santana Moss, Ron Harper and Dr. J at the grand opening of the Live! Casino and Hotel in Maryland.

Webb was the last (and shortest) man standing when all the cards fell ... winning the $5,000 grand prize, which he donated to the Boys & Girls Club.

The whole thing was pretty cool ... and Dr. J even roasted his pal, Ron Harper, with a funny golf story.

Also ... and this is important (looking at you, Charles Oakley) ... no one was arrested for trying to change their bet after losing a hand.