Luis Severino I Learned English From 'Friends'

Yankees Star Luis Severino Learned English From Watching 'Friends'

Breaking News

Aaron Boone owes Matt LeBlanc some tickets ... 'cause the "Friends" star is the reason the Yankees manager can now speak to his ace pitcher without an English-speaking translator.

And, we're dead serious.

NY stud Luis Severino went on "The Jim Rome Show" Monday and revealed the sitcom -- and his favorite character, Joey -- is where he picked up most of his English after he came to the U.S. to play baseball.

"I love watching 'Friends,'" Severino says. "I think I learned a lot of English from watching 'Friends.'"

Luis moved to the States from the Dominican Republic about 5 years ago ... and admits it was all tough -- especially the language barrier -- until Ross, Chandler and the gang taught him the lingo.

There's more ... Luis says FaceTiming with his mom is the reason he can cook now as well ... so, we guess Boone owes some Apple employees tix for that too.